After two wins to start the season in the Manawatu Third Division, Dannevirke High School's first eleven went down to Feilding Cricket Club on Saturday November 11.

With two important players missing Dannevirke batted first on the Henderson Field at the school and was dismissed after 28 of the 40 overs for just 90 runs. Marcus Ingram top-scored with 20 but most batsmen failed to get a start.

Dannevirke High School's Marcus Ingram bowled medium paced tidily against Feilding Cricket Club opponents. Dannevirke High School's Marcus Ingram bowled medium paced tidily against Feilding Cricket Club opponents.

In reply Feilding Cricket Club took 24 overs to reach the total for just three wickets. Bowling was made quite difficult as showers wet the ball, the best bowler being Josh Eggleton with his accurate off-spin.

The team had started the season well by virtue of its bowling. Two weeks ago Gordon Kuggeleijn won a 'baggy cap" for taking five wickets in the win against United while Marcus Eggleton also won a cap for his 6-12 in the win over Palmerston North Cricket Club last weekend. He received it from DHS Cricket Chairperson Terry Walker just before Saturday's game.

Advertisement

Feilding's batsman batted carefully against Josh Eggleton's off spinners even though there were just 10 runs needed. Feilding's batsman batted carefully against Josh Eggleton's off spinners even though there were just 10 runs needed.

At the end of Saturday's game the team wished its veteran players Bruce Hooper-Smith and Gordon Kuggeleijn the best of luck in Australia playing for New Zealand.