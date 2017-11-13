Kamo, Kamo High, Whangarei Boys' High School and City all enjoyed wins in the latest Reserve Grade 40 over round.

Kamo dominated their contest against Kerikeri, winning by 90 runs.

Batting first, Kamo made their way to 180 all out. Logan Choat (65) and Richard Cates (43) were the standouts as they found runs fairly easy to come by.

Manik Fernando once again stood out with the ball, taking 4 for 26.

In reply, Kerikeri were gutted by a Cates' five-wicket haul (5 for 34) to be all out for 90.

Meanwhile Kamo High School made it two from two as they beat Maungakaramea by 60 runs.

Nathan Parkes hit his fourth straight half-century as he again showcased a cool head on his way to an unbeaten 81, which included four boundaries and three sixes.

Kobe Walters (35) and Billy Alexander-Crawford (39 not out) also chipped in to take Kamo High to 201 for 6 from their overs.

Nathan Condon was the pick of the Maungakaramea bowlers with 3 for 36.

In reply, Andy White was Maungakaramea's shining light with a top drawer 66 but he couldn't get his side over the line.

Walters (3 for 14) grabbed three cheap wickets for Kamo as they cruised home.

City romped to a big win over Bream Bay, winning by 135 runs.

Bruce Kessell led the way with the bat, top scoring with 66 as City went through their innings relatively untroubled.

In reply, Bream Bay could only muster 74 runs as Ian Page took four cheap wickets (4 for 3).