New Zealand Cricket is about to tighten its belt as it works through some short term financial pain.

The long term expectation, however, is much rosier.

NZC will present a $9.3 million loss to its annual meeting next week. That news balances against the biggest broadcast rights deal it has secured, with Star Sports India to screen internationals in New Zealand into the sub-continent for the next three years.

The shortfall follows a $2.16 million loss last year and more than the budgeted deficit of $5.7 million.

Advertisement

Put the loss down to significant changes at the International Cricket Council.

When the so-called Big Three - India, Australia and England - were pulled back into line by the ICC president Shashank Mahohar, who led the way back to more equity among member nations, it meant a reworking of the financial model. The goalposts moved on the incoming financial arrangements.

In short, that change meant the ICC will be giving NZC $US128 million over the 2015-23 period, which is far more than what would have been $US88 million.

However the money won't be coming in nice, neat even packages. NZC is preparing for a tough couple of years, but with the belief they will benefit financially towards the latter part of that period.

"Across the business we've worked pretty hard to make sure we're prudent with our costs," NZC chief executive David White said.

White wouldn't reveal what the Star Sports deal is worth, other than saying it is "significant" and the national body is "delighted" with the terms.

Receiving less revenue than anticipated from the weather-hit South African tour last summer didn't help either.

However sunnier times are looming with India confirmed for two trips into New Zealand in the next two summers, which are big financial windfalls.

They have an eight-game limited-overs tour next season followed by two tests and a batch of short-form matches in the 2019-20 season.

There is a good vibe within NZC, even if the numbers don't present prettily right now.

"There is confidence that the forecasts will leave New Zealand Cricket with a good, secure financial future," spokesman Richard Boock said today.

"The expenses and cost of cricket is a significant factor in all this. We've got a big programme of cricket coming up and that's going to continue with series' in the future."

Next summer New Zealand have four incoming visits. Sri Lanka will be in the country playing tests, Australia are in for another Chappell Hadlee series, there's India's short form tour and Bangladesh are coming too.