Three New Zealand players who took a big step forward on the limited-overs tour of India.

Colin Munro: Was given a chance as opener and grabbed it with a thunderous unbeaten 109 off just 58 balls in New Zealand's win at Rajkot in the second T20 the clear high point. He was out to the ninth ball of New Zealand's eight-over thrash today when another couple of overs of Munro might well have changed the outcome of the final match and series. He bagged 236 runs off 186 balls over the six games. Not so long ago he was tipped a contender to take off to the lucrative T20 franchise circuit. Now he's given himself a fresh lease on international life.

Tom Latham: The middle order man, having been shifted down from opening. He is making a strong fist of his new role. He scored 206 runs at 103 in the ODIs, and that included an unbeaten 103 at Mumbai in the first game, to set up a victory in a New Zealand record 200-run stand with Ross Taylor. He clearly likes batting in India. Presumably Latham will return to the top for the home tests - or will he? BJ Watling is the incumbent test keeper. Opening and keeping wicket is a strain but Latham has impressed with his glovework in India. Is there a change in the wind for the West Indies visit? It's unlikely but it's a thought.

Ish Sodhi: He's a cult figure but seems to have a constant battle proving himself to the selectors. The legspinner's T20 figures in India were 4-0-25-2, 4-0-25-1 and 2-0-23-1. He was top class in the first two games but on a sticky, holding pitch which helped the spinners, he lost his line and length in the decider today. Still, at 25 he's making progress. Sodhi has now taken 26 T20 wickets in 15 matches at 14 apiece. Given the schedule ahead he should have a busy home summer.