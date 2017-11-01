Follow live updates as the Black Caps begin their Twenty20 series against India in Dehli.

India have never beaten New Zealand in a T20, losing all five contests between the two teams.

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The clash is New Zealand's first Twenty20 encounter since February, when they were outclassed by South Africa in Auckland.

This morning's match is the first of a three-match Twenty 20 series, which follows New Zealand's 2-1 series defeat to India in their one-day conquests.

The Black Caps failed in their sixth attempt since 1988 to win an ODI series in India, but to come within two bat flourishes of their highest successful overseas chase made for compelling viewing.