Central Districts have the wood on Auckland after day two of their Plunket Shield domestic cricket match at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

The Aucklanders trail by 205 runs with just four wickets first innings remaining.

Auckland were in trouble early, losing Black Caps incumbent Jeet Raval and Rob O'Donnell to be 27-2.

Captain Michael Guptill-Bunce led the way, making 78 before he was caught on the leg side off Seth Rance, and it fell to allrounder Mark Chapman to pick up the slack. Chapman made 72.

Auckland's biggest partnership was the 83 Chapman and wicketkeeper Ben Horne managed for the sixth wicket, and they will need Horne to kick on today if they are to get close enough to Central to set up a fourth-innings chase.

Earlier, Central resumed on 395-6, with Jesse Ryder looking to add to his first-day effort of 165. However, he managed only 10 more runs before being caught behind off Lockie Ferguson.

But a 61-ball 64 from Bevan Small helped Central make it through to 472 before they were dismissed.

Wellington rolled through Otago at the Basin Reserve, taking 15 wickets on the second day yesterday. They need just four more wickets to complete a win over Otago, who still trail by 78 after being asked to follow on.

In Rangiora, the match between Canterbury and Northern Districts is evenly poised.

Canterbury made 381 in their first innings while ND were 156-4 at stumps.