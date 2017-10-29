LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) " Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field in the third and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan on Sunday, the first game of the series to be played in Pakistan.

The Sri Lanka cricket team was ambushed by gunmen in a deadly attack in Lahore in 2009 and since then Pakistan has played the majority of its home matches in the United Arab Emirates. Only Zimbabwe and a World XI in a short limited-overs international series have played in the country since.

Pakistan has already taken 2-0 lead in the series with back to back victories in the UAE.

Pakistan made two changes from the team that narrowly won the second match by two wickets.

Advertisement

Batsman Umar Amin replaces opener Ahmed Shehzad while fast bowler Usman Shinwari was ruled out due to a side strain and Mohammad Amir got his first game of the series. It will be left-arm fast bowler Amir's first international match in Pakistan.

Sri Lanka brought in all-rounder Chaturanga de Silva in place of Ashan Priyanjan.

___

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahela Udawatte, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir.