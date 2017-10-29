A 230-run second-wicket partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has set New Zealand a ground-record chase of 338 to win their maiden one-day international series in six attempts across 29 years in India.

The previous best score in 14 ODIs at the Kanpur venue was South Africa's 303 for five in October 2015. India fell five runs short in pursuit.

The Black Caps won the toss and Tim Southee forced Shikhar Dhawan to lob a catch to captain Kane Williamson at mid-off. The hosts were 29 for one in the seventh over.

The visitors' good fortune ended there as India advanced to 337 for six.

New Zealand's fielding was accurate, other than a high-five catastrophe between Southee and Ross Taylor upon the fall of Dhawan's wicket.

Their bowling was satisfactory, albeit offering too much width on occasion, but Sharma and Kohli's stroke-making was of the highest calibre. False shots were rare from the two leading ODI run-scorers of 2017.

In the 35th over, long after the partnership's entrenchment, Colin de Grandhomme had a chance for a stumping and a caught and bowled off Kohli. Neither opportunity came to fruition. Kohli got his foot back before Latham whipped the bails off, and the return catch to de Grandhomme bounced first.

Elsewhere, only the odd hint of a run out calamity offered an incentive as the runs mounted.

Sharma was languid placing the ball around one of the bigger Indian grounds on his way to 147 off 138 balls. The innings could have been misconstrued as an open-wicket practice, such was his nonchalance.

Highlights included Adam Milne dropping fractionally short and getting pulled for six in the 10th over; Sharma freed his arms to flay de Grandhomme through cover to start the 19th; and he swept with precision.

Kohli made his 32nd ODI century, reaching 113 from 106 balls with customary supple wrists before holing out to Williamson at long-off from Southee. Kohli was particularly elegant leaning on the ball to drive through the legside. When he reached 83, the Indian captain became the quickest player to reach 9000 ODI runs. He did so in 194 innings, eclipsing the previous best of 205 set by AB de Villiers in February.

Sharma eventually miscued a lofted drive to Southee at deep mid-off from Santner in the 42nd over. Hardik Pandya went in the same fashion 14 runs and 12 balls later in an over where Santner conceded just three runs. That restricted the run-rate briefly, but the steepness of the visitors' task was already established.

Santner finished with the best New Zealand bowling figures of two for 58 from 10 overs.