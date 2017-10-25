Central Districts batsman Brad Schmulian has broken a 136 year old domestic cricket record with a powerful innings this afternoon.

Schmulian blasted 203 from 207 balls on his first-class debut, breaking the record for the biggest century on first-class debut in New Zealand.

Schmulian, aged 27, was born in South Africa and has plied his trade throughout New Zealand and Australian club cricket in the past several years. He moved from Auckland to Hawke's Bay to try and get his shot with Central Districts, and cashed in when he recieved it today.

Walking out to the crease with CD in major trouble at 7-3 in response to Northern Districts' 439-5 declared, Schmulian quickly got into his work, bringing up a 50 from 67 balls, before becoming the 24th player to score a century on debut, from 105 balls.

Advertisement

He found a partner in Doug Bracewell, with the pair recording a near-record 224 run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Schmulian continued to plunder, with 31 fours and three sixes, and when reaching 176 he broke the record for the biggest century on debut, passing George Watson, who made 175 for Canterbury in 1881.

He eventually fell two balls after bringing up 200, and CD later declared at 313-7, 126 runs behind on the first innings.

ND reached 17-1 in their second dig by stumps.

Elsewhere, Wellington completed their trouncing of Auckland, claiming victory by an innings and 205 runs, while Otago need 47 runs tomorrow to beat Canterbury, with eight wickets in hand.