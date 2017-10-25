Follow live updates as New Zealand look to secure a historic series win in India.

After a six-wicket win in Mumbai, the Black Caps can claim their first ever ODI series win in India with another victory in Pune.

The Black Caps have named an unchanged side, and have decided to bat first after a frantic build-up tarnished by tampering claims.

The match gets underway at 9.00pm.

New Zealand have reached this point before.

In 1995, 1999 and last year, New Zealand have taken the series to a decider, before falling over.

Twenty-two years ago, New Zealand were rolled for 126 at Mumbai to go down 3-2; four years later the decider was in Delhi, with the series locked 2-2 but 179 for nine wasn't enough, as Sourav Ganguly hit 86 to lead India home.

Most frustratingly, last year, requiring a gettable 270 in Visakhapatnam, New Zealand folded lamely for 79, unable to cope with the legspin of Amit Mishra and the left arm spin of Axar Patel.

Now another chance awaits.

There have been occasions when New Zealand were whipped in India. Their first bilateral tour in 1988 was one such trip, beaten 4-0, and there was a 5-0 beating in 2010.

New Zealand are fifth on the rankings, but only six points adrift of India.

The biggest lesson out of Monday's victory should be the belief that they can win from unpromising circumstances. India's batting champion Virat Kohli took advantage of a let-off at 29, dropped by Mitchell Santner, to score a fine 121. Chasing 280 shaped as daunting but Ross Taylor and Tom Latham grabbed their chance, put on 200, established a New Zealand record for the fourth wicket and the visitors' stood tall.

India had warmed up for this series with a 4-1 thrashing of Australia.

Not many teams go to India and succeed. The odds are invariably stacked against the touring teams, whether through the quality of the opposition, the heat or the state of the pitch.

"Everyone's excited about the challenge ahead," new opener Colin Munro said last night.