West Indian batsman Chris Gayle has been confronted with a further allegation that he sexually harassed a female masseuse, denying that he said to the woman before a massage session "Leanne, do you want to come and touch me up, baby?"

The former Melbourne Renegades player was giving evidence in the NSW Supreme Court in his lawsuit against Fairfax over a series of articles which claimed he exposed himself to the West Indian team's massage therapist Leanne Russell in a change room during the 2015 World Cup.

Under cross-examination by Fairfax barrister Dr Matthew Collins QC, Gayle said "never" when asked if he had asked to be "touched up" by Ms Russell during a massage in 2013, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Gayle is suing Fairfax over a series of articles published in The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times in January 2016 which stated he flashed his penis at Ms Russell while saying "is this what you are looking for?" in the change rooms at Drummoyne Oval on February 11, 2015.

Gayle vigorously denied the allegations, saying he never saw Russell in the change rooms at Drummoyne Oval and at no stage was he in the locker room wearing just a towel as claimed in the articles.

Gayle told the court that he generally avoided being massaged by Russell because "she wasn't a good masseuse. She wasn't good for me, I should say."

Under cross-examination by Dr Collins, Gayle agreed that before the 2015 World Cup, he was massaged by Russell, including on February 10 - the day before the alleged incident in the change room.

The day after the alleged incident, on February 12, the West Indian players received an email from team manager Sir Richie Richardson saying Russell had been put in "some uncomfortable" situations and warning players about their behaviour.

Gayle told the court that he had "no idea" what the email was referring to.

The court heard after the email Gayle began using a private therapist for massages rather than having them administered by Russell.

Gayle claims the allegations in the article are false and "greatly injured" his business, personal and professional reputation by exposing him to "odium, ridicule and contempt".

Fairfax is standing by the articles, saying the allegations are true and were in the public interest as they came shortly after Gayle's infamous sideline interview with sports journalist Mel McLaughlin when he told her "don't blush, baby."

The four-person jury is made up of three women and one man.

On Monday morning while the jury was being empanelled, two members of the jury pool were excused after they admitted they were big fans of the cricketer.

On Tuesday the court will hear from another West Indian player, Dwayne Smith, who Russell says witnessed Gayle expose himself to her in the change room.

Russell is also expected to give evidence.

The trial will go for another nine days.

Gayle's barrister, Bruce McClintock SC, asked Gayle how he felt about the Fairfax articles and the publisher's insistence that the allegations were true.

"I feel bad for them to knowingly prolong this ... there is some sort of intention and I don't know who is behind it," he said.