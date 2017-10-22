The Auckland cricket side have recovered slightly from a horrendous start to the Plunket Shield season, but are still all out for 62.

The Aces slumped to 23 for eight after being sent into bat against Wellington.

Wellington debutant Ollie Newton took three wickets from his first over in first class cricket leaving Auckland 3-2.

Things got worse as Hamish Bennett dismissed Michael Barry (5) and Craig Cachopa (0) in the fifth over.

Black Caps opener Jeet Raval then fell for three quickly followed by Ben Horne which let Auckland 12 for seven.

Matt McEwan hit two quick boundaries to ensure Auckland passed the lowest ever first class total in New Zealand cricket history, 12 scored by Auckland in the 1877/78 season.

However McEwan only managed to make eight before he was dismissed by Logan van Beek.

Nethula and Sandhu were the only ones to get to double figures before getting all out for 62 in 23 overs.

Auckland scoreboard

Raval 3

Guptill-Bunce 0

O'Donnell 0

Chapman 0

Barry 5

Cachopa 0

Horne 0

Nethula 23

McEwan 8

Sandhu 11

Ferguson 6

Total 62 (for 10 wickets in 23 overs)