Tom Latham and Ross Taylor have led New Zealand to a commanding six wicket victory in the opening ODI against India in Mumbai.

Latham (103 not out) and Taylor (95) put on 200 of the fourth wicket as the Black Caps chased down India's 280 for eight with six balls to spare.

Latham scored his fourth ODI century in 95 balls while Taylor just fell short of his 18th one-day ton, dismissed attempting to hit the winning runs.

Henry Nicholls then walked out to the crease and smashed a four over deep square leg to complete the victory.

Earlier Virat Kohli scored his 31st ODI ton with his 121 the only score of note in the Indian innings. New Zealand opening bowler Trent Boult was in fine form finishing with 4-35 from his 10 overs, while Tim Southee chipped in with 3-73.