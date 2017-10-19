Former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum has signed for Rangpur Riders of the Bangladesh Premier League overnight, following the postponement of the Global T20 League in South Africa.

McCullum will be available for the side from November 15, where he will join fellow power-hitter Chris Gayle, as well as Sri Lankan duo Thisara Perera and Lasith Malinga.

It will be his first appearance in the competition.

The 36-year-old was set to play for the Joburg Giants in the inaugural Global T20 League in South Africa starting on November 3, however, the tournament struggled to secure a television broadcast deal and has been postponed to November 2018.

McCullum is currently recovering from a fracture in his arm, suffered while playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

He had been in top form for the Caribbean side, for whom he scored 335 runs at a strike rate of 165.8.