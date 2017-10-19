Women's cricket is getting a boost in New Zealand with an eight-game tour by the West Indies next March, and a beefed up broadcast schedule.

The White Ferns will host the world T20 champions in three ODIs in Christchurch as part of the ICC women's championship, before a further five T20 internationals in the North Island.

Broadcasters Sky will show live two of the marquee matches, the third ODI on March 11 in Christchurch and the second T20 at Mount Maunganui.

"There's no doubt that women's cricket is on a roll at the moment," said New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White. "We're really keen to build on the momentum created by July's very successful ICC Women's World Cup in England.

"It's widely acknowledged that the standard of women's cricket is the best it's ever been and so we're thrilled to be able to showcase our elite women's players competing on the world stage in our own backyard.''

Expect a lift in coverage in the next couple of years ahead of New Zealand hosting the women's World Cup in 2021.

The eight-game tour will kick start a big year for New Zealand, with a tour to England in the mid-year before the world T20 in the West Indies in November.

"If we want to keep up with the elite sides internationally, we have to be playing top cricket on a regular basis and in different conditions," New Zealand coach Haidee Tiffen said.

"The West Indies will provide a stern challenge across both formats. They aren't the world T20 champions for no reason - they've got plenty of power and have match-winners throughout their line-up.''

New Zealand head to the United Arab Emirates shortly to play Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20s.

''There's plenty of new ground being broken in women's cricket in this country. It's an exciting time to be involved,'' Tiffen said.

The West Indies tour schedule:

March 4: First ODI, Lincoln

March 8: Second ODI, Lincoln

March 11: Third ODI, Christchurch

March 14: First T20, Mount Maunganui

March 16: Second T20, Mount Maunganui

March 20: Third T20, New Plymouth

March 22: Fourth T20, New Plymouth

March 25: Fifth T20, Hamilton.