A hunt is on for a buyer of Kiwi online app CricHQ after it was tipped into receivership.

The app provides a digital scorebook, a statistical database and administrative support for cricket players and clubs worldwide, which can be operated from mobile devices.

Former New Zealand captains Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming are past directors who remain investors, alongside a host of other internationals such as Faf du Plessis, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mike Hussey.

The Herald understands shareholders received an email last month about a proposed capital raising mission and a push to employ more staff to meet demands for the app's services.

Advertisement

The company was registered in August 2009 and had become such a fixture beyond the grassroots boundary that New Zealand Cricket sent an email to clubs on August 1 saying "registration on CricHQ for all players is mandatory in NZ".

"The creation of a national participant database is a fundamental objective of NZC, which will ultimately assist us all in growing the game," the NZC message said.

"The expectation is that registration will be completed online by the player or a guardian, with the aim of reducing the administrative pressures on clubs, district associations and major associations.

"New Zealand Cricket is funding the use of CricHQ to enable you to use it as your registration and competition management system."

A regular theme expressed by clubs to the Herald was that the app's user-friendliness made children's club games a more social occasion, enabling increased interaction beyond the boundary.

At a senior level in Auckland it had become a version of livescoring, allowing other games to be monitored across the city.

Brendon Gibson and Neale Jackson from KordaMentha have been appointed as receivers.

"Our objective is to stabilise the business," Jackson said.

"The platform will continue to operate in its current state and we are going to instigate a sale process to hopefully find a long-term buyer.

"Our job is to put a strategy together so it continues to operate. We appreciate people are relying on this, and hopefully it can be used for months and years to come.

"Creditors will be paid before shareholders but it [any shareholder return] depends on the sale price and what we can sell the assets for."

NZC sent a message to the country's registered cricketers last night saying: "We are acutely aware of the importance of the CricHQ system to the management and delivery of cricket, and we will continue to seek, with urgency, discussions with the appointed receiver to clarify the situation."

New Zealand's six major associations, district associations, women's, junior and club cricket are supplied the system.

Essentially, it is an aid for amateur and community cricket with professional organisations generally having their own systems in place.

Garrick Knight, the secretary for the Glenbrook-Maramarua club, said any loss of the app's functions would be significant.

"We were really happy when the CricHQ app came in because it was a huge upgrade on our previous systems.

"Guys could research team and club stats at the click of a mouse and there were clear, concise scorecards, meaning each game could be reviewed quickly.

"It'd be no good if we regress to the old ways of primitive data entry. Guys have already said they're rushing to print off their stats in case they get wiped or deleted."

In December, former Saatchi & Saatchi executive Kevin Roberts joined the CricHQ board as chairman. Last year CricHQ was reportedly looking to raise US$10 million ($13.7m) from investors and the company put a pre-money valuation on CricHQ of US$77m.

It was the third time the company had raised capital after initially raising $8m from private investors before securing a further $10m last year in a round led by Singapore-based Tembusu Partners.

That was intended to develop its smartphone apps and boost staff numbers.

The National Business Review reported the company was considering expanding into football with the money raised in the coming period used to develop relationships with broadcasters, a new fantasy league feature, payment processing and e-commerce abilities.

CricHQ has more than 100 staff - around 30 are based in Wellington with the majority based in India.

- additional reporting David Leggat, Tamsyn Parker.