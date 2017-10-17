The New Zealand cricketers have been beaten by 30 runs by an Indian Board President's eleven in their tour opener in Mumbai.

Batting first the hosts amassed 295 for 9 from their 50 overs with Trent Boult the pick of the bowlers taking 5 for 38 from nine overs.

The Black Caps were then dismissed for 265 in in the 48th over with wicketkeeper Tom Latham top scoring with 59 and captain Kane Williamson making 47.

Spinner Todd Astle left the field with a groin injury after just three deliveries of his first over and could be in doubt for the series. New Zealand play their second warm up match tomorrow.