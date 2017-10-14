Black Caps coach Mike Hesson faces a conundrum on his side's latest limited overs foray into India.

Luke Ronchi's retirement means he needs a new wicketkeeper to establish himself in the one-day international and Twenty20 formats but, perhaps more importantly, he wants that player to be capable against spin bowling.

Cue Tom Latham.

One statistic makes Latham a rare commodity in New Zealand cricket: he has a higher average in all international formats on the sub-continent than he does elsewhere.

Chances are there might be more men who have walked on the Moon than Kiwi batsmen who have achieved that.

That includes topping the batting averages with 61 in their 3-2 ODI series loss last year.

Sometimes when spin saunters into the attack in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates and once Pakistan, New Zealand batsmen look like they're watching cricket's version of a three-cup magic trick.

Latham begs to differ.

He averages 39.50 from 16 ODI innings with a strike rate of 83, compared with an overall average of 32.48 from 57 innings striking at 80. However, that subcontinental average drops to 21.50 from the low sample size of six innings when he drops to the middle order.

Nonetheless, lean batting pickings and inclement weather in the New Zealand A series mean Latham will be welcome in the top side. He has had time to think about adapting from specialist opener to middle order wicketkeeper, despite spending two months of a three-month Durham stint sidelined with a stress fracture of the foot.

"I don't mind playing spin and that's maybe why I've been shifted -- along with being a left-hander.

"It's about making those subtle adjustments," said Latham.

"It's the tactics of pacing an innings and seeing it through to the end. That's more of a mental shift. I've got to come in, be busy against spin, rotate the strike and build partnerships."

The 25-year-old's commitment to the New Zealand team is irrefutable. He is touted as a captain-in-waiting if Kane Williamson should want to concentrate on his batting. His earnest, action-not-words mindset is respected.

To illustrate why his transition to wicketkeeper might work, let's go back to New Zealand's first test against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi in 2014. The visitors got trounced by 248 runs, but Latham made his maiden century.

His dedication in "extra for experts" practice with batting coach Craig McMillan sticks in the mind. Latham appeared determined to become a better short leg fieldsman. He was fed sharp chances while crouched for a quadriceps-bursting period as the practice dissolved around him.

Someone, somewhere has a sore arm from the number of throw downs Latham would have received with the gloves this winter. Either that, or a bowling machine has gone in for servicing.

"Last year against Australia and South Africa, I didn't do a huge amount of work on it," he said.

"With Luke being injured, I said I was happy to do it for a few games. I've since put a bit of specific training behind the stumps. Things went okay last year and I want to build on that."

Hesson knows few top cricketers are imbued with Latham's industrious soul.

"Tom's experience against spin will be critical for us in India.

"Spin's a huge factor and [in all the New Zealand A games], it appears a high percentage of wickets were taken in that fashion. That's not unusual but it's probably higher than you'd like."