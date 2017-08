DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) " India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium on Sunday in the first of a five-match ODI series:

India 220-1 in 28.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 132 not out, Virat Kohli 82 not out) def. Sri Lanka 216 all out in 43.2 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 64; Axar Patel 3-34) by nine wickets.