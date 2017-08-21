DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) " India won the toss and made Sri Lanka bat first in the opener of their five-match one-day international series on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, badly beaten 3-0 in the test series, has given a debut to Vishwa Fernando, a medium-fast leftie. Lasith Malinga will play his 200th ODI 13 years after his debut.

India has the momentum and confidence, but it lost to Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy two months ago.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.