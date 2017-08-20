BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) " Scoreboard on Saturday after England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in the first test at Edgbaston:
Kraigg Brathwaite c Bairstow b Anderson 0
Kieran Powell run out Anderson 20
Kyle Hope c Stokes b Anderson 25
Shai Hope b Roland-Jones 15
Roston Chase b Anderson 0
Jermaine Blackwood not out 79
Shane Dowrich lbw b Roland-Jones 4
Jason Holder c Bairstow b Ali 11
Kemar Roach b Broad 5
Alzarri Joseph lbw b Broad 6
Miguel Cummins run out Westley 0
Extras: (1lb, 2w) 3
TOTAL: (all out) 168
Overs: 47.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-45, 3-47, 4-47, 5-89, 6-101, 7-129, 8-134, 9-162, 10-168.
Bowling: James Anderson 15-6-34-3 (1w), Stuart Broad 16-3-47-2, Toby Roland-Jones 6-0-31-2 (1w), Ben Stokes 7-0-40-0, Moeen Ali 3-1-15-1.
Kraigg Brathwaite lbw b Ali 40
Kieran Powell c Cook b Anderson 10
Kyle Hope lbw b Roland-Jones 12
Shai Hope c Root b Stokes 4
Roston Chase lbw b Broad 24
Jermaine Blackwood st Bairstow b Ali 12
Shane Dowrich b Broad 5
Jason Holder c Cook b Broad 0
Kemar Roach b Anderson 12
Alzarri Joseph c Stokes b Roland-Jones 8
Miguel Cummins not out 0
Extras: (9b, 1lb) 10
TOTAL: (all out) 137
Overs: 45.4
Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-41, 3-60, 4-76, 5-102, 6-104, 7-104, 8-115, 9-137, 10-137.
Bowling: James Anderson 7-2-12-2, Stuart Broad 10-4-34-3, Toby Roland-Jones 6.4-3-18-2, Ben Stokes 9-4-9-1, Moeen Ali 13-2-54-2.
Toss: England.
Result: England won by an innings and 209 runs
Series: England leads three-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Sundaram Ravi, India.
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.