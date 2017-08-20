BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) " Scoreboard on Saturday after England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in the first test at Edgbaston:

Kraigg Brathwaite c Bairstow b Anderson 0

Kieran Powell run out Anderson 20

Kyle Hope c Stokes b Anderson 25

Shai Hope b Roland-Jones 15

Roston Chase b Anderson 0

Jermaine Blackwood not out 79

Shane Dowrich lbw b Roland-Jones 4

Jason Holder c Bairstow b Ali 11

Kemar Roach b Broad 5

Alzarri Joseph lbw b Broad 6

Miguel Cummins run out Westley 0

Extras: (1lb, 2w) 3

TOTAL: (all out) 168

Overs: 47.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-45, 3-47, 4-47, 5-89, 6-101, 7-129, 8-134, 9-162, 10-168.

Bowling: James Anderson 15-6-34-3 (1w), Stuart Broad 16-3-47-2, Toby Roland-Jones 6-0-31-2 (1w), Ben Stokes 7-0-40-0, Moeen Ali 3-1-15-1.

Kraigg Brathwaite lbw b Ali 40

Kieran Powell c Cook b Anderson 10

Kyle Hope lbw b Roland-Jones 12

Shai Hope c Root b Stokes 4

Roston Chase lbw b Broad 24

Jermaine Blackwood st Bairstow b Ali 12

Shane Dowrich b Broad 5

Jason Holder c Cook b Broad 0

Kemar Roach b Anderson 12

Alzarri Joseph c Stokes b Roland-Jones 8

Miguel Cummins not out 0

Extras: (9b, 1lb) 10

TOTAL: (all out) 137

Overs: 45.4

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-41, 3-60, 4-76, 5-102, 6-104, 7-104, 8-115, 9-137, 10-137.

Bowling: James Anderson 7-2-12-2, Stuart Broad 10-4-34-3, Toby Roland-Jones 6.4-3-18-2, Ben Stokes 9-4-9-1, Moeen Ali 13-2-54-2.

Toss: England.

Result: England won by an innings and 209 runs

Series: England leads three-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.