BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) " England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in the first test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

England 514-8 declared (Alastair Cook 243, Joe Root 136; Roston Chase 4-113), def. West Indies 168 (Jermaine Blackwood 79 not out; James Anderson 3-34) and 137 (Kraigg Brathwaite 40; Stuart Broad 3-34) by an innings and 209 runs