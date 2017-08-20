England took 19 wickets in a day to send West Indies tumbling to a humbling defeat by an innings and 209 runs in the first test at Edgbaston yesterday, setting the scene for what could be a painful series for the tourists.

England won with time to spare on day three of the day-night test, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match contest in the most commanding fashion.

The loss was the sixth heaviest ever for the West Indies in its once-proud test history. West Indies, resuming on 44 for one, were all out for 168 in their first innings after lunch and, asked to follow on, all out again for 137 in the third session.

England bowled out West Indies twice in less than 100 overs in total, and the tourists were miles short of England's first innings of 514 for eight declared.

England's rampant performance was full of significant moments, not just because it was the first day-night test to be played in England or involving England.

Making the pink ball game look easy, Alastair Cook scored a fourth double-century and passed 11,500 career runs in England's innings. Joe Root's 136 saw him become just the sixth man to make a half-century in 11 straight tests. He's in prime position to equal AB de Villiers' outright record of 50s in 12 consecutive tests in the second match starting on Friday night in Leeds.

And Stuart Broad overtook Ian Botham to become England's second-highest test wicket-taker with 384. Broad's spell under floodlights near the end, of three wickets for four runs in 11 balls - including two wickets in two deliveries - took him past Botham, who was at the ground as a TV commentator.

"They add up pretty quickly," Broad said. "There's been some great memories along the way, certainly. You don't really remember the wickets you take, you remember the test matches you win."

Significantly for England with the Ashes in Australia looming at the end of the year, both their leading test wicket-takers of all time are still playing. Broad's new-ball partner, James Anderson, is England's top test bowler on 492 wickets and could become the sixth player to reach 500 in this series.

Broad and Anderson took five wickets each in the match as the West Indies capitulated.

Toby Roland-Jones, the new man in the seam attack, finished it off when he forced an outside edge from Alzarri Joseph.

Pre-series predictions were that the West Indies would struggle, but maybe not to the extent of their showing in the three days of play at Edgbaston.

England are a tough task for any team right now, but the result will focus cricket followers again on the demise of the five-day game in the Caribbean.

The West Indians were the kings of test cricket in the 1970s and 80s, and have produced lasting greats such as Garfield Sobers, Viv Richards and, more recently, Brian Lara, as well as a once-endless supply of world-beating fast bowlers.

The West Indies quick bowlers were wayward and unfocused, allowing Cook and Root to score at will. And the batsmen were fragile, except only Jermaine Blackwood, who hit 79 not out off 76 balls in the first innings in an entertaining but ultimately inconsequential innings.

West Indies' best partnership of either innings was 45 and they still have not won a test in England since 2000.

Most wickets in a day

• There are 32 instances of more than 19 wickets falling in a test day.

• The highest is 27, in the Lord's test between England and Australia in 1888.

• The most recent is the 20 which fell between India and South Africa, at Nagpur in 2015.

