BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) " Scoreboard on Friday at stumps on the second day of the first test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston:
Alastair Cook lbw b Chase 243
Mark Stoneman b Roach 8
Tom Westley lbw b Cummins 8
Joe Root b Roach 136
Dawid Malan c Blackwood b Chase 65
Ben Stokes c Blackwood b Chase 10
Jonny Bairstow b Holder 18
Moeen Ali c Brathwaite b Chase 0
Toby Roland-Jones not out 6
Extras: (10lb, 7nb, 3w) 20
TOTAL: (for 8 wickets declared) 514
Overs: 135.5
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-39, 3-287, 4-449, 5-466, 6-505, 7-506, 8-514.
Did not bat: Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Bowling: Kemar Roach 28-8-86-2 (3w), Alzarri Joseph 22-3-109-0 (2nb), Miguel Cummins 24-3-87-1 (3nb), Jason Holder 29.3-4-103-1, Roston Chase 26.2-2-113-4, Kraigg Brathwaite 6-0-6-0.
Kraigg Brathwaite c Bairstow b Anderson 0
Kieran Powell not out 18
Kyle Hope not out 25
Extras: (1w) 1
TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 44
Overs: 16.
Fall of wickets: 1-0.
Still to bat: Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Shane Dowrich, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins.
Bowling: James Anderson 8-2-17-1 (1w), Stuart Broad 8-1-27-0.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Sundaram Ravi, India.
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.