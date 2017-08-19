BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) " Scoreboard on Friday at stumps on the second day of the first test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston:

Alastair Cook lbw b Chase 243

Mark Stoneman b Roach 8

Tom Westley lbw b Cummins 8

Joe Root b Roach 136

Dawid Malan c Blackwood b Chase 65

Ben Stokes c Blackwood b Chase 10

Jonny Bairstow b Holder 18

Moeen Ali c Brathwaite b Chase 0

Toby Roland-Jones not out 6

Extras: (10lb, 7nb, 3w) 20

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets declared) 514

Overs: 135.5

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-39, 3-287, 4-449, 5-466, 6-505, 7-506, 8-514.

Did not bat: Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Bowling: Kemar Roach 28-8-86-2 (3w), Alzarri Joseph 22-3-109-0 (2nb), Miguel Cummins 24-3-87-1 (3nb), Jason Holder 29.3-4-103-1, Roston Chase 26.2-2-113-4, Kraigg Brathwaite 6-0-6-0.

Kraigg Brathwaite c Bairstow b Anderson 0

Kieran Powell not out 18

Kyle Hope not out 25

Extras: (1w) 1

TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 44

Overs: 16.

Fall of wickets: 1-0.

Still to bat: Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Shane Dowrich, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins.

Bowling: James Anderson 8-2-17-1 (1w), Stuart Broad 8-1-27-0.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.