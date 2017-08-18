1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 203 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.
2. (6) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 203, 0, 52.
3. (14) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 203, 0, 35.
4. (7) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 203, 0, 41.
5. (9) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 203, 0, 43.
6. (3) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 203, 0, 38.
7. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 203, 0, 43.
8. (16) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 203, 0, 30.
9. (18) Austin Cindric, Ford, 203, 0, 36.
10. (5) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 203, 0, 0.
11. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 203, 0, 31.
12. (15) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 203, 0, 25.
13. (10) Jesse Little, Toyota, 202, 0, 24.
14. (19) Regan Smith, Ford, 202, 0, 23.
15. (4) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 202, 0, 36.
16. (17) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 202, 0, 21.
17. (8) Cody Coughlin, Toyota, 202, 0, 20.
18. (13) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 202, 0, 19.
19. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 202, 0, 0.
20. (21) Landon Huffman, Chevrolet, 201, 0, 17.
21. (26) T.J. Bell, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 16.
22. (22) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 15.
23. (28) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 14.
24. (27) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, garage, 194, 0, 13.
25. (29) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 186, 0, 12.
26. (23) Clay Greenfield, Chevrolet, 183, 0, 11.
27. (32) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, engine, 136, 0, 10.
28. (11) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, engine, 113, 0, 9.
29. (20) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, overheating, 103, 0, 8.
30. (30) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, garage, 76, 0, 7.
31. (31) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, garage, 12, 0, 6.
32. (24) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, vibration, 3, 0, 5.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 88.838 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 13 minutes, 5 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.962 seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 31 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K.Busch 1-61; A.Cindric 62-64; M.Crafton 65-104; K.Busch 105-115; B.Rhodes 116; M.Crafton 117-166; K.Busch 167-203
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 3 times for 106 laps; M.Crafton, 2 times for 88 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Rhodes, 1 time for 0 laps.
Wins: C.Bell, 4; K.Busch, 3; Joh.Nemechek, 2; M.Crafton, 1; K.Grala, 1; J.Sauter, 1.
Top 10 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 615; 2. J.Sauter, 573; 3. M.Crafton, 562; 4. C.Briscoe, 534; 5. B.Rhodes, 469; 6. R.Truex, 452; 7. G.Enfinger, 443; 8. Joh.Nemechek, 439; 9. N.Gragson, 418; 10. A.Cindric, 397.
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.