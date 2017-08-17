Tighthead prop Aldora Itunu has scored a hat-trick to lead the Black Ferns into the semifinals at the women's Rugby World Cup in Ireland.

New Zealand routed Canada 48-5 in Dublin scoring eight tries to one with captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili in her 50th test also getting on the score sheet. Selica Winiata, Kelly Brazier, Renee Wickliffe and Stacey Waaka also dotted down.

New Zealand led 29-0 at halftime.

"That was absolutely magnificent," Fa'amausili said after the win.

"Gosh, 50 games and girls really pulled through today. Massive team effort out there and I couldn't be any prouder of the girls."

"To me it's a cap but we're here for a reason, to win the World Cup. Every game is a massive test match for us, it's do or die, so today is just another game for me and making sure it's a step closer to that goal."

The Black Ferns now await the result of the final group game between France and Ireland this morning to find out their semifinal opponent.

Defending champions England also looked in top form with a 47-26 victory over USA to finish top in Pool B.

