COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Sri Lanka's captain and administrators on Wednesday called for support and encouragement for the national cricket team following a 3-0 defeat in a test series against India.

Sri Lanka Cricket President Thilanga Sumathipala and captain Upul Tharanga told reporters that they will be approaching the upcoming five-match one-day international series against India with a positive mindset, despite being comprehensively beaten and outplayed in the test series.

"We are disappointed with the defeat in the three test matches. We did not expect that the series will end in this manner," Sumathipala said. "We want to approach this series with a positive mindset."

Tharanga accepts his players need to do better, but urged fans to get behind the team.

"Our fans expect a lot from us. I believe whatever position we are in right now they will give us their support 200 percent," he said. "I want to tell the media and fans that we want to move forward by winning matches for the country. As the captain I expect the support of all Sri Lankans."

The cricket team and administrators have been harshly criticized by the media and fans through social media for their lack of spirit.

Tharanga said that he has a talented team and the resounding test loss doesn't reflect its true potential.