PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) " India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs in the third test on Monday for a 3-0 series whitewash.

___

India 487 (Shikhar Dhawan 119, Hardik Pandya 108; Lakshan Sandakan 5-132) beat Sri Lanka 135 (Dinesh Chandimal 48; Kuldeep Yadav 4-40) and 181 (Niroshan Dickwella 41; Ravichandran Ashwin 4-68) by an innings and 171 runs.