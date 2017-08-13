PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) " Seam bowler Mohammed Shami grabbed two quick wickets to put India in command of the third and final cricket test as Sri Lanka reached 61 for four wickets at tea on the second day Sunday.

Sri Lanka trails India by 426 runs and needs to score at least 226 runs to make India bat again.

Shami had Upul Tharanga (4) and Dimuth Karunaratne (5) caught by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha while Kusal Mendis was run out for 18.

Hardik Pandya, who smashed a maiden test century earlier, returned with the ball to trap Angelo Mathews lbw without scoring leaving Sri Lanka 38 for four.

Advertisement

Captain Dinesh Chandimal (13 not out) and Niroshan Dickwella (14 not out) are batting.

Shami had two for 15 bowling six overs.

Earlier Pandya, playing in just his third test, smacked seven sixes and eight fours in making 108.

India, already 2-0 ahead in the series, made 487 in the first innings, which ended three balls after lunch on day two.

The tourists lost overnight batsman Wriddhiman Saha for 16 with the total on 339 when he was caught at gully by Dilruwan Perera off seamer Vishwa Fernando.

Kuldeep Yadav and Pandya added 62 runs for the seventh wicket before left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan broke the partnership when he had Yadav caught behind by Niroshan Dickwella.

India fell to 421-9 when Shami was caught and bowled by Sandakan, prompting Pandya to go on the attack and shield last man Umesh Yadav from the strike.

Pandya belted 26 runs from one over bowled by left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara and raced to his hundred off just 86 deliveries.

Sandakan was the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers, capturing five for 132, his first test five-wicket haul.