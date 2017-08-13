1. (9) Darrell Wallace Jr, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.
2. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100, 0, 44.
3. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 100, 0, 0.
4. (11) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 100, 0, 45.
5. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 100, 0, 37.
6. (1) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 100, 0, 46.
7. (5) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 100, 0, 37.
8. (6) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 100, 0, 30.
9. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 100, 0, 39.
10. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 31.
11. (14) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 100, 0, 39.
12. (12) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 30.
13. (16) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 24.
14. (17) Tyler Young, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 23.
15. (20) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 22.
16. (19) T.J. Bell, Chevrolet, 99, 0, 21.
17. (18) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 99, 0, 20.
18. (2) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 99, 0, 25.
19. (24) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 98, 0, 18.
20. (28) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, vibration, 82, 0, 17.
21. (15) Cody Coughlin, Toyota, accident, 65, 0, 16.
22. (29) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, engine, 48, 0, 15.
23. (26) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, engine, 33, 0, 14.
24. (22) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, vibration, 16, 0, 0.
25. (27) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, electrical, 12, 0, 12.
26. (21) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 11, 0, 11.
27. (30) Mike Senica, Chevrolet, brakes, 8, 0, 10.
28. (25) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, engine, 5, 0, 9.
29. (3) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 4, 0, 8.
30. (23) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, vibration, 2, 0, 7.
___
Average Speed of Race Winner: 126.501 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 34 minutes, 52 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.176 seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 23 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: M.Crafton 1-10; C.Briscoe 11; J.Sauter 12; C.Briscoe 13-15; K.Busch 16-62; J.Haley 63-65; A.Cindric 66-89; D.Wallace 90-100
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 1 time for 46 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 23 laps; D.Wallace, 1 time for 10 laps; M.Crafton, 1 time for 9 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 2 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Sauter, 1 time for 0 laps.
Wins: C.Bell, 4; K.Busch, 2; Joh.Nemechek, 2; M.Crafton, 1; K.Grala, 1; J.Sauter, 1; D.Wallace, 1.
Top 10 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 572; 2. J.Sauter, 535; 3. M.Crafton, 510; 4. C.Briscoe, 509; 5. R.Truex, 431; 6. B.Rhodes, 426; 7. G.Enfinger, 412; 8. Joh.Nemechek, 404; 9. N.Gragson, 382; 10. A.Cindric, 361.
___
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.