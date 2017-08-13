PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on the opening day of the third and final cricket test between Sri Lanka and India at Pallekele International Stadium:
Shikhar Dhawan c Chandimal b Pushpakumara 119
Lokesh Rahul c Karunaratne b Pushpakumara 85
Cheteshwar Pujara c Mathews b Sandakan 8
Virat Kohli c Karunaratne b Sandakan 42
Ajinkya Rahane b Pushpakumara 17
Ravichandran Ashwin c Dickwella b Fernando 31
Wriddhiman Saha not out 13
Hardik Pandya not out 1
Extras: (6b, 5lb, 2nb) 13
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 329
Overs: 90.
Fall of wickets: 1-188, 2-219, 3-229, 4-264, 5-296, 6-322.
To Bat: Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
Bowling: Vishwa Fernando 19-2-68-1 (1nb), Lahiru Kumara 15-1-67-0, Dimuth Karunaratne 5-0-23-0, Dilruwan Perera 8-1-36-0 (1nb), Lakshan Sandakan 25-2-84-2, Malinda Pushpakumara 18-2-40-3.
Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan.
Toss: won by India.
Series: India leads three-match series 2-0.
Umpires: Richard Illingworth, England, and Rod Tucker, Australia.
TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia . Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.