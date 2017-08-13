PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) " India won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday. India leads the three match series 2-0 and is eyeing a whitewash. Sri Lanka has only once suffered a 3-0 defeat at home.
Lineups:
India: K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Malinda Pushpakumara and Lakshan Sandakan.
