ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) " Former test batsman Greg Blewett has quit as Australia's fielding coach to take up a role in his native South Australia.

Blewett, who had been the national fielding coach since late 2014, is returning to Adelaide to be South Australia's under-19 coach.

The 45-year-old Blewett will also be an assistant coach with the state's Redbacks limited-overs squad and with the Adelaide Strikers, the Twenty20 franchise, South Australian cricket official announced Thursday.

Cricket Australia said former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin would replace Blewett in the national setup.

Blewett was a right-handed batsman and handy backup bowler who played 46 tests for Australia, scoring 2,552 runs with four centuries and a top score of 214. He also took 14 test wickets

Haddin played 66 tests for Australia, taking 262 catches. He also played 126 one-day internationals and 34 T20 internationals before retiring in 2015.