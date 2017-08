MANCHESTER, England (AP) " England beat South Africa by 177 runs in the fourth and final test on Monday to win the series 3-1.

England 362 (Jonny Bairstow 99, Ben Stokes 58; Kagiso Rabada 4-91) and 243 (Moeen Ali 75 not out, Joe Root 49; Morne Morkel 4-41), def. South Africa 226 (Temba Bavuma 46; James Anderson 4-38, Stuart Broad 3-46) and 202 (Hashim Amla 83, Faf du Plessis 60; Moeen Ali 5-69) by 177 runs.