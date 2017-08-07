Moeen Ali led with bat and ball to take England to a 177-run victory over South Africa in the fourth test on Monday, wrapping up a 3-1 series win.|

Ali took 5-69 as South Africa was all out for 202 in its second innings soon after tea on the fourth day, well short of its target of 380 at Old Trafford.

England began its time under new captain Joe Root with a long-awaited home series win over the Proteas, which had defied England in England since 1998.

It was England's second successive series win over South Africa after winning in South Africa 18 months ago, but broke a near two-decade drought on English soil.

Ali's five-for, which came quickly on the fourth day, followed up his 75 not out in England's second-innings total of 243, which effectively took the game away from South Africa on Day 3.

England under Root was convincing in three of the four tests, with its only wobble coming in a heavy defeat in the second match at Trent Bridge.

However, having won by 211 runs in the opener at Lord's, England responded to the defeat in Nottingham with dominant victories at The Oval and Old Trafford.

-AP