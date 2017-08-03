We know about his cricketing achievements, we've seen a glimpse of his darts skills ... but there seems no limit to Kane Williamson's sporting prowess.

Currently preparing for the Caribbean Premier League T20 with the Barbados Tridents, the Black Caps skipper was a special guest at the Miami Marlins v Washington Nationals Major League Baseball game, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Naturally, the part-time right-arm spin bowler ripped it across home plate for a strike.

In April, Williamson hinted at his all-round sporting ability, when he was his perfect "180" in darts went viral on social media.

When the CPL begins tomorrow, Williamson will be joined by fellow Kiwis Martin Guptill (Guyana Amazon Warriors), Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro (both Trinbago Knight Riders).