Cricket: England beat Bangladesh in Champions Trophy opener

England pulled off the highest successful run chase in Champions Trophy history when it beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the opening match at The Oval today.

England hauled in Bangladesh's 305-6 by scoring 308-2 with 16 balls to spare in a brilliant start to the eighth championship.

An unbeaten 133 by a cramping Joe Root, a 95 by opener Alex Hales, and an unbeaten 75 by captain Eoin Morgan paced an aggressive England to what, in the end, was a comfortable win in sunny conditions.

England was on the receiving end of the previous highest chase in trophy history, a loss in 2013 to Sri Lanka, which made 297-3.

Bangladesh threatened the same punishment in its first one-day international on English soil in seven years by producing its highest score against England, and the eighth-best total in trophy history, 40 runs more than its previous best.

The big contributor was opener Tamim Iqbal, who made 128, the highest ever individual score for Bangladesh in the trophy. He combined for 166 with Mushfiqur Rahim, who was out for 79 straight after Tamim departed.

Their twin exits in the 45th over forced new batsmen to start afresh, and the total ended up being not quite what Bangladesh hoped for.

"Ten, 15 runs more would have been ideal," Tamim said.