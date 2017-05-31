England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) " Scoreboard on Monday at the end of third and final one-day international between England and South Africa at Lord's:

Jason Roy c Amla b Rabada 4

Alex Hales c Amla b Rabada 1

Joe Root lbw b Parnell 2

Eoin Morgan c de Kock b Parnell 8

Jonny Bairstow st de Kock b Maharaj 51

Jos Buttler c du Plessis b Rabada 4

Adil Rashid c du Plessis b Rabada 0

David Willey c Duminy b Parnell 26

Toby Roland-Jones not out 37

Jake Ball b Maharaj 7

Steven Finn c de Villiers b Maharaj 3

Extras: (2lb, 8w) 10

TOTAL: (all out) 153

Overs: 31.1.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-7, 3-15, 4-15, 5-20, 6-20, 7-82, 8-134, 9-143, 10-153

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 9-1-39-4 (2w), Wayne Parnell 8-0-43-3 (6w), Morne Morkel 4-0-15-0, Keshav Maharaj 6.1-0-25-3, Chris Morris 4-0-29-0.

Hashim Amla b Roland-Jones 55

Quinton de Kock b Ball 34

JP Duminy not out 28

Faf du Plessis c Buttler b Ball 5

AB de Villiers not out 27

Extras: (1lb, 6w) 7

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 156

Overs: 28.5

Fall of wickets: 1-95, 2-95, 3-101

Did not bat: David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

Bowling: David Willey 4.5-0-43-0 (1w), Jake Ball 10-0-43-2 (5w), Steven Finn 7-1-35-0, Toby Roland-Jones 7-2-34-1.

Result: South Africa win by 7 wickets.

Series: England win 2-1.

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.