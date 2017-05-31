South Africa's Rabada and Parnell dismiss England for 153

LONDON (AP) " Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell snared seven wickets as South Africa bowled England out for just 153 runs after a top-order collapse in their third and final one-day international on Monday.

Tottering at 20-6 inside the first five overs, England crumbled against Rabada (4-39) and Parnell (3-43) in a performance that lasted only 31.1 overs. It was a dramatic turn of form at Lord's, after England had posted over 300 runs at Headingley and Southampton to win the first two internationals.

Jonny Bairstow (51) hit a fighting fifty, but England's middle-order looked vulnerable in the absence of rested Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes.

Eoin Morgan's team made a dismal start with Rababa claiming three wickets in one over.

Bairstow featured in two half-century stands with David Willey (26) and debutante Toby Roland-Jones (37 not out).

Bairstow was finally stumped in the 28th over after hitting eight fours in his 67-ball knock as left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-25) wrapped up the innings.

England has already clinched the series after winning by 72 runs at Headingley and narrowly winning the second match by two runs.