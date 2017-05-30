Cricket: Home ground should give Kiwis chance to do better at next summer's Under 19 World Cup

By David Leggat

New Zealand must have fervent hopes of performing significantly better when they host next summer's Under 19 World Cup than they did at the last edition in Bangladesh two years ago.

That was an event best forgotten as New Zealand beat the Irish but lost to Nepal and India, and were then turned over by Afghanistan, an eight-wicket belting, and South Africa to finish 12th.

They will have a significant help as host country and will have an eye on being in Tauranga on February 3 next year. If they are there, it'll mean they are in the final.

The tournament will comprise 48 matches, 20 of them televised live, with 16 teams split into four pools.

Sensibly, the cup will be spread around the country, from Queenstown (nine games), to Whangarei (six), with Tauranga and its lights to provide day-night options (seven) and Christchurch (26) will be the hub, using four grounds.

It is the third time New Zealand has hosted one of the major stepping stones to international cricket. Think Kane Williamson (captain in 2008-08), Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Corey Anderson and Jimmy Neesham and the likes of current test captains Steve Smith (Australia) and Virat Kohli (India). Nothing is surer than that future stars of the game will be in New Zealand next summer.

The locations have one point in common - all are what are seen as boutique venues. All have grass banks and pleasant settings designed to entice families.

There will be a clash with domestic and international cricket next summer, with New Zealand likely to have 50 days of international cricket in the season, and therefore a stretch on facilities while the tournament is on.

However, winning hosting rights is further vindication for NZC that they are seen as a safe pair of hands to hold international events.

"New Zealand's reputation is very good," NZC chairman Greg Barclay said, pointing to the 2015 World Cup jointly hosted with Australia and which won plenty of plaudits for its organisation. The country will also host the women's World Cup in two seasons' time.

The countries coming next season include all 10 test-playing nations, plus Namibia, who qualified highest of the non-test nations last year in Bangladesh. The other five will be regional tournament winners.

Twelve locations applied to be a host venue. Queenstown hosted the last of its nine ODIs on New Year's Day 2014, a match notable for Corey Anderson hitting the fastest century, 36 balls, to that point. Its ground is now back up to accepted standards.

The tournament will run from January 13 to February 3. There will be 16 warmup games, all in the Christchurch region. The draw will be made later this year.

World Cup summer

• The Under 19 World Cup is coming to New Zealand next summer, for the third time, after 2002 and 2010.

• There will be 16 teams, playing 48 games, and spread over four centres and seven grounds, beginning on January 13.

• The final will be at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, which will have lights installed by then.

