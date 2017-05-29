Cricket: UK bowler dismisses South Africa's Dean Elgar with embarrassing delivery in county game

Oh dear. There's embarrassing - and then there's this.

Anyone who played junior cricket as a kid will remember a number of double (or even triple) bouncing deliveries sent down by a youngster trying to be Shane Warne. But by the time you've reached County level cricket you'd think such occurrences would be eradicated.

That wasn't the case for Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane and batsman Dean Elgar over the weekend.

The 20-year-old young gun fired in a half-track leggie towards the South African national, completely mistiming his release and sending a double bouncer firing into the stumps.

Most batsmen would relish the thought of having a slow bowler send down his worst delivery of the day in their direction, but Elgar completely mistimed his attempt at a sweep and was awkwardly bowled by the woeful effort.

It's hard to tell which player came out of the blunder more red-faced with the youngster dropping into a squat with his head in his hands, incredulous at the situation.

Elgar looked back in surprise at his broken stumps before trudging off the field in embarrassment.

A double-bouncing delivery is usually an unwanted thing for a bowler, but it has recently been used to surprising effect.

Continued below.

Related Content Juventus wastes chance to clinch title with 3-1 loss at Roma Strategy, teamwork help Hamilton win Spanish GP over Vettel Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins Formula One's Spanish Grand Prix

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson employed the wacky tactic in February against South Africa, sending down a half-tracker, forcing the batsman to rethink his shot and play a safe drive to the fielder.

"It clipped my leg and I didn't want to let go of it. Then it fell out (and was a) dot ball so that was the main thing," he said after the match.

Crane took five-for to spin Hampshire to a 90-run victory over Somerset in the Specsavers County Championship.

Chasing 258 to win, Somerset's openers did well enough - Dean Elgar (60) hitting a half century and Marcus Trescothick 38 - but they, and the rest of the order, ultimately succumbed to spin.

Legspinner Crane (5-40) and offspinning allrounder Liam Dawson (4-66) shared nine of the wickets to fall, with a Peter Trego run out the other, as Hampshire skittled Somerset for 168.

Surrey's teenage debutant Amar Virdi enjoyed a memorable day in his side's match against Essex at Chelmsford, taking three wickets.

Eighteen-year-old offspinner Virdi finished with impressive figures of 3-82 from 36 overs as Essex were bowled out for 383 on day three earning a slender 14-run first-innings lead - Dan Lawrence (107) hitting a hundred for the hosts.

Heavy rain and bad light curtailed play 26 overs early on, with Surrey overhauling that deficit to finish on 55-1, with Mark Stoneman the lone wicket to fall, to Neil Wagner.

- news.com.au