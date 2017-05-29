England win ODI series vs South Africa with 2-run win

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) " Seamer Mark Wood bowled a sensational last over for England to beat top-ranked South Africa by two runs and win their one-day international series on Saturday.

David Miller and Chris Morris batted South Africa down to needing 10 runs off the last 10 balls for victory. But medium-pacer Jake Ball conceded only three runs off his last four deliveries, and Wood gave up only four singles in a tense last over.

South Africa finished at 328-5 after England made 330-6.

Wood (and Ball) went wicketless, but gave up 48 runs in his 10 overs.

Miller was unbeaten on 71 and Morris on 36 as South Africa failed to take a winning chance for a second straight ODI. England won the series with a match to spare. The third and last ODI is on Monday at Lord's.

Quinton de Kock (98) and AB de Villiers (52) launched South Africa's rely.

Earlier, England profited from at least six dropped catches after being sent into bat.

Ben Stokes was dropped off the first two deliveries he faced before he smashed 101 off 79 balls.