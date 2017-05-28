6:10am Sun 28 May
Leist leads every lap to win Freedom 100 on Carb Day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " Matheus Leist led every lap after starting on the pole to win the Indy Lights race during Carb Day festivities leading up to the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

The 18-year-old Brazilian was only under pressure once in the Freedom 100 on Friday, when Aaron Telitz tried to go around him with seven laps to go. Telitz couldn't pull off the pass and Leist pulled away to win in his first career oval race.

Telitz briefly dropped to third after his failed pass, but the Pro Mazda champion made a move past Dalton Kellett on the front stretch of the final lap to retake second place.

Colton Herta, twice a winner this season, and Ryan Norman wrecked out in the opening laps.

