Kane Williamson fine with red cards in cricket

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has no issue with the idea of introducing red cards as a disciplinary measure in cricket.

The International Cricket Council's cricket committee is in favour of bringing it into international cricket.

Now the high-powered committee, comprising some of the game's most prominent names, has said it is in favour of umpires being empowered to force players off the field "in response to the most serious incidents of player misconduct, such as violence on the field".

Those instances are extremely rare at the top level of the game and it might sound an over-the-top measure, but the committee might want to be seen as pro-active rather than reactive to any significant incidents.

Williamson, quizzed on the move at his pre-Champions Trophy press conference in England today, had no issue with the proposal "if there's a need for it".

"In recent times the game has been played in very good spirit," he added.

"But if it's required then why not. I couldn't see too many cards being given out, but there can be a place for it."

Williamson also touched on the Manchester terror attack, calling it "horrific".

"Our thoughts are with the people of Manchester. On the cricket side of things we do back what the ICC has put in place (for security). We do feed off the information we get from them and do trust it."

New Zealand have two warmup matches against India at The Oval on Sunday night (NZT) and against Sri Lanka on Tuesday night before starting pool play against Australia at Edgbaston next Friday night.

