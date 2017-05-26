South Africa wins toss, opts to field in 1st ODI

LEEDS, England (AP) " South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and opted to field against England at Headingley in the first one-day international on Wednesday.

The three-match series is a warm-up for both teams ahead of the Champions Trophy, starting June 1.

South Africa included Wayne Parnell in the playing XI ahead of Dwaine Pretorius while Morne Morkel was also left out from the first game.

South Africa, ranked No. 1 in world ODI rankings, has a strong batting line-up with Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and de Villiers.

England had all its big guns fresh from their Indian Premier League stint with Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and captain Eoin Morgan.

Line-ups:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir