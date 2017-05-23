Cricket: Mitchell McClenaghan hungry for international return

The New Zealand cricketers are about to complete their four pre-Champions Trophy one-day internationals against Ireland and Bangladesh but much of the core tournament preparation might have occurred in India and England.

Few players can be hungrier to return to the international arena than Mitchell McClenaghan. The 30-year-old last played an ODI on January 25, 2016 against Pakistan at the Basin Reserve when an Anwar Ali delivery slipped through his visor and cracked his left eye socket. He featured in the World T20, but further injuries prevented him playing last summer.

Finally, he returned for this season's Indian Premier League. The left-armer played 14 of the champion Mumbai Indians' 17 matches.

Using McClenaghan as an opening bowler paid dividends. He took 19 wickets - fourth on the competition aggregate - at an average of 26.68, strike rate of 17 and economy rate of 9.38.

The latter figure might be expensive, but such wicket-taking aggression could enhance his selection prospects when New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and captain Kane Williamson contemplate their XI for pool games against Australia (June 2, Birmingham), England (June 6, Cardiff) and Bangladesh (June 9, Cardiff).

McClenaghan tweeted his enthusiasm this week.

"London time! Fizz levels are high to get stuck into the Champions Trophy now! @BLACKCAPS see you boys soon!"

The only concern will be his bowling at the death. He played one of Mumbai's last four games.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: Black Caps eyeing clean sweep in warm-up to big event Cricket: Tom Latham century leads rout of Ireland Cricket: Lehmann doubts Ashes boycott will happen

With Adam Milne also returning from injury, and Trent Boult and McClenaghan's Mumbai teammate Tim Southee playing six and three IPL games respectively, the pace bowling balance will be intriguing if New Zealand play spinners Mitchell Santner and Jeetan Patel.

McClenaghan's ODI record of 82 wickets in 48 matches at an average of 28.2, strike rate of 28 and economy rate of 5.94 is strong. It is enhanced when filtered down to his 10 ODIs in England where he has 23 wickets at 24.65, taking a wicket every 23 balls and conceding 6.51 runs per over.

Staying with the IPL, Williamson had limited opportunities - seven - for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, having been relegated behind openers David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan for much of the tournament.

Some will consider that wasting the talent of the world's third-ranked T20 batsman. Conversely, the break from sustained top level cricket might benefit him for the Champions Trophy.

He endured an intense maiden home summer as New Zealand captain, carrying the team at times. The punctuated game time might have offered a chance to relax.

Williamson scored 256 runs at 42.66 with a strike rate of 151 in the competition. That's the 12th best for any batsmen who played seven or more 2017 IPL innings, and higher than Martin Guptill (150) and Brendon McCullum (147).

Elsewhere off-spinner Jeetan Patel has found consistency on English wickets.

His Warwickshire side have lost six of their eight Royal London One-Day Cup matches to be last in the North Group, but Patel has taken their equal-most wickets (10) at the lowest economy rate (5.12). He averages 35.30 with a strike rate of 41.

Patel is preparing for the Black Caps' fourth and final ODI of the series, against Bangladesh tomorrow night in Dublin.

- NZ Herald