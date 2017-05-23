Mumbai Indians win IPL, beating Supergiant by 1 run in final

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " Mumbai Indians won their third Indian Premier League title after defeating Rising Pune Supergiant by just one run in a cliffhanger final which went to the last ball on Sunday.

Needing seven runs off the last five deliveries, Australian seamer Mitchell Johnson dismissed Manoj Tiwary and Steve Smith off successive deliveries.

Dan Christian was run out off the last ball as Supergiant was restricted to 128-6.

Earlier, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, Mumbai Indians scored 129-8, thanks to Krunal Pandya's 47 off 38 balls.