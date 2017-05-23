4:24am Tue 23 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bourdais recovering from pelvis surgery after barrier crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais is recovering from pelvis surgery after his car slammed into a barrier.

Series medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows says he met with Bourdais on Sunday and the French driver was "doing even better than I expected."

Bourdais was injured during Saturday's qualifying. His car wiggled going through the second turn and when the four-time Champ Car champion tried to correct the car, it slid up the track and slammed head-on into the SAFER barrier. The No. 18 car flipped before stopping on the back straightaway.

Bourdais was diagnosed with multiple fractures in his pelvis and a fractured right hip. He had surgery Saturday night.

Team owner Dale Coyne has not announced a replacement for next Sunday's race.

___

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 23 May 2017 05:13:39 Processing Time: 21ms