Bourdais recovering from pelvis surgery after barrier crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais is recovering from pelvis surgery after his car slammed into a barrier.

Series medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows says he met with Bourdais on Sunday and the French driver was "doing even better than I expected."

Bourdais was injured during Saturday's qualifying. His car wiggled going through the second turn and when the four-time Champ Car champion tried to correct the car, it slid up the track and slammed head-on into the SAFER barrier. The No. 18 car flipped before stopping on the back straightaway.

Bourdais was diagnosed with multiple fractures in his pelvis and a fractured right hip. He had surgery Saturday night.

Team owner Dale Coyne has not announced a replacement for next Sunday's race.

