Cricket: Tom Latham century leads rout of Ireland

By David Leggat

New Zealand wrapped up the tri-series title with a convincing 190-run win over hosts Ireland at Malahide near Dublin today.

The win was set up by a strong batting display, in which captain Tom Latham's third ODI century helped set up 344 for six.

On a chilly day, with rain occasionally sweeping the ground, Ireland didn't get close, rolled for 154 with more than 10.3 overs to spare.

Only captain Will Porterfield made any sort of contribution, hittinig a brisk 48 as New Zealand's bowlers shared the wickets.

Seamer Matt Henry, one of four changes in the New Zealand side, made the initial breakthrough dismissing veteran opener Paul Stirling for a duck, and went on to finish with three for 36.

There was a brace of wickets for another Indian Premier League returnee Corey Anderson, and debutant tourists Scott Kuggeleijn.

New Zealand had been sent in - a move Latham said he would have made if he'd had the chance - on a slow pitch.

There was a brisk start, as Luke Ronchi did his early clattering routine, getting to 35 smartly. The opening stand was worth 70 in 10 overs, but the two key innings of the match came from Latham and belligerent Colin Munro near the end.

Latham produced a well-paced performance, getting to 104, his third ODI century, then getting out, down the pitch and being stumped off spin bowler George Dockrell.

Not noted as a big hitter, lefthander Latham hit four of them, to go with nine boundaries in his 111-ball innings.

Latham and Neil Broom put on 75 in 13 overs for the second wicket; Latham and Ross Taylor 67 for the fourth.

Taylor got his second half century of the series, 57 off 64 balls before whipping a full toss from medium pacer Barry McCarthy behind square where he was caught.

That came in the over after Anderson chopped a ball onto his stumps, having battled with his timing. Two wickets in the space of three balls meant a slowing of the run rate, which had been rattling along.

However Munro and Mitchell Santner put some muscle into proceedings.

Going into the last five overs, New Zealand were at 268 for five. Munro was largely responsible for 76 coming from the last 30 balls.

He clouted a frenetic 15-ball 44, with four sixes, Santner chipped in with 20 not out off nine and New Zealand moved out of sight of the Irish as rain swept across the ground at the end of the innings.

New Zealand, for whom the win gave them a 4-0 ODI record against Ireland, will finish the tri-series with their second game against Bangladesh on Wednesday night.

