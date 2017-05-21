2:26pm Sun 21 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

NASCAR Camping World Truck-North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Results

1. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 134 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (3) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 134, 0, 53.

3. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 134, 0, 40.

4. (11) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 134, 0, 41.

5. (10) Timothy Peters, Toyota, 134, 0, 36.

6. (6) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 134, 0, 46.

7. (16) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 134, 0, 30.

8. (5) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 134, 0, 41.

9. (15) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 134, 0, 32.

10. (9) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 134, 0, 27.

11. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 134, 0, 36.

12. (19) Austin Wayne Self, Toyota, 134, 0, 25.

13. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 134, 0, 24.

14. (26) T.J. Bell, Chevrolet, 134, 0, 23.

15. (22) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 134, 0, 0.

16. (17) Cody Coughlin, Toyota, 134, 0, 21.

17. (23) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 134, 0, 20.

18. (7) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 134, 0, 19.

Continued below.

Related Content

19. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 133, 0, 0.

20. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 133, 0, 17.

21. (25) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 133, 0, 16.

More Cricket

22. (13) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 132, 0, 23.

23. (28) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 132, 0, 14.

24. (24) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 132, 0, 0.

25. (14) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 130, 0, 13.

26. (30) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 130, 0, 11.

27. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 130, 0, 10.

28. (29) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, garage, 106, 0, 9.

29. (20) Regan Smith, Ford, accident, 101, 0, 8.

30. (12) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, accident, 70, 0, 7.

31. (21) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 62, 0, 0.

32. (32) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, electrical, 4, 0, 5.

___

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.099 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 49 minutes, 32 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.986 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 38 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 1-2; K.Busch 3-42; R.Chastain 43-45; B.Jones 46-48; P.Kligerman 49-54; J.Sauter 55-74; M.Crafton 75; J.Sauter 76-77; K.Busch 78-82; A.Cindric 83-89; K.Busch 90-134

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 3 times for 87 laps; J.Sauter, 2 times for 20 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 6 laps; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Crafton, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: K.Busch, 2; C.Bell, 1; K.Grala, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Sauter, 242; 2. C.Bell, 227; 3. M.Crafton, 191; 4. C.Briscoe, 171; 5. T.Peters, 170; 6. B.Rhodes, 170; 7. G.Enfinger, 147; 8. K.Grala, 139; 9. R.Truex, 139; 10. B.Moffitt, 126.

___

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 21 May 2017 14:26:48 Processing Time: 316ms